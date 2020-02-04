Global  

Second evacuation plane stuck in Hong Kong, waiting clearance from China

Sydney Morning Herald Saturday, 8 February 2020 ()
A Qantas plane that was due to take Australian coronavirus evacuees to Darwin is stuck in Hong Kong.
News video: Hong Kong panic-buying sparks run on toilet paper, rice and noodles

Hong Kong panic-buying sparks run on toilet paper, rice and noodles 01:41

 Panic-buyers in Hong Kong have snapped up toilet rolls in supermarkets for a second-day running.

