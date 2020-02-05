Global  

India vs New Zealand: Will rain interrupt 2nd ODI in Eden Park, Auckland?

DNA Saturday, 8 February 2020
The 2nd ODI clash between India and New Zealand at Eden Park in Auckland is a must-win game for India.
News video: India vs New Zealand 1st ODI Post-match Analysis from Hamilton

India vs New Zealand 1st ODI Post-match Analysis from Hamilton 05:19

 Riding on heroics of Ross Taylor, New Zealand beat India by four wickets in the first ODI of the three-match series at Seddon Park in Hamilton.

India vs New Zealand | 2nd ODI preview: Ground report from Auckland [Video]India vs New Zealand | 2nd ODI preview: Ground report from Auckland

After losing the first ODI, India will look to level the three-match series in Auckland, where New Zealand doesn't enjoy a particularly good record.

Watch: India sweat it out ahead of 2nd ODI against New Zealand [Video]Watch: India sweat it out ahead of 2nd ODI against New Zealand

India practiced ahead of 2nd ODI against New Zealand. 'Men in Blue' sweat it out in the practice session. India lost the 1st ODI against New Zealand by 4 wickets. Both teams will lock horns in 2nd ODI..

India vs New Zealand, 1st ODI: Ross Taylor's unbeaten ton helps Kiwis take 1-0 lead

Shreyas Iyer's maiden ODI ton goes in vain as New Zealand defeated India by four wickets at Seddon Park in Hamilton.
DNA

Shreyas Iyer hits maiden ton; KL Rahul, Virat Kohli too shine in India's 347/4

*Hamilton:* Talented Shreyas Iyer hit his maiden century while KL Rahul and skipper Virat Kohli carried on their fine form as India dished out a clinical batting...
Mid-Day

RealGurkanwal

🇮🇳Gurkanwal Singh🇮🇳 RT @dna: India vs New Zealand: Will rain interrupt 2nd ODI in Eden Park, #Auckland? #INDvNZ #NZvIND https://t.co/UXDxWBhSBP 2 hours ago

dna

DNA India vs New Zealand: Will rain interrupt 2nd ODI in Eden Park, #Auckland? #INDvNZ #NZvIND https://t.co/UXDxWBhSBP 3 hours ago

Newslin07952424

Newsline Auckland Weather Forecast, India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI: Will rain play spoilsport in a must win game for India… https://t.co/zsKJS77nUt 4 hours ago

Shopoutnews

Shopoutnews.com Auckland Weather Forecast, India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI: Will rain play spoilsport in a must win game for India… https://t.co/PwziQXlKCh 10 hours ago

firstpost

Firstpost RT @FirstpostSports: Here's the weather report for the second ODI between #TeamIndia and #NewZealand which will be played at the Eden Park… 14 hours ago

FirstpostSports

Firstpost Sports Here's the weather report for the second ODI between #TeamIndia and #NewZealand which will be played at the Eden Pa… https://t.co/fmZ1BXLu21 14 hours ago

latestly

LatestLY Check out the weather and pitch report for #NZvsIND @BCCI | https://t.co/z9HQ7P3foF 18 hours ago

BcabaNetwork

BCABA Network India vs New Zealand 4th T20I, Wellington Weather Forecast, and Pitch Report: Will it rain in Wellington?… https://t.co/aDNEbYVXiL 2 days ago

