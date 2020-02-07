Global  

Two days after his acquittal, Trump ousts two star impeachment witnesses

Reuters Saturday, 8 February 2020 ()
President Donald Trump's administration on Friday ousted the two witnesses who provided the most damaging testimony during his impeachment investigation: Army Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman and Ambassador Gordon Sondland.
News video: Trump ousts WH staffer Vindman who testified against him -lawyer

Trump ousts WH staffer Vindman who testified against him -lawyer 01:51

 The Trump administration on Friday removed Army Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman from his position as the White House's top Ukraine expert after he provided damaging testimony about President Donald Trump during the impeachment process, Vindman's lawyer said. Jillian Kitchener has more.

Donald Trump ousts 2 key impeachment witnesses

Gordon Sondland and Alexander Vindman, two officials who had testified before the Congressional committee during the impeachment process, fired.
Hindu

Trump sacks two key impeachment witnesses who testified against him

US President Donald Trump on Friday fired two of the highest profile witnesses in his impeachment probe, sparking accusations that he is on a campaign of...
France 24


