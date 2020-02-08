Korkmaz, Simmons lead 76ers past Grizzlies 119-107 Saturday, 8 February 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Furkan Korkmaz scored a career-high 34 points, Ben Simmons added 22 points and 10 assists and the Philadelphia 76ers snapped a four-game losing streak with a 119-107 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday night. Joel Embiid didn’t come out after halftime due to a stiff neck. He finished with 10 points […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this texaspost Korkmaz, Simmons lead 76ers past Grizzlies 119-107 https://t.co/aoyY9tELv6 https://t.co/UIR1oPFfwj 8 minutes ago NBA News Now Korkmaz, Simmons lead 76ers past Grizzlies 119-107 - National Basketball Association News - https://t.co/CKEoiWL5uJ https://t.co/lMAM2C5H7z 13 minutes ago TSN Korkmaz, Simmons lead 76ers past Grizzlies. MORE: https://t.co/o2646PIkr1 https://t.co/9yG7ozoWRS 15 minutes ago Augustine Marin "Korkmaz, Simmons Lead 76ers Past Grizzlies 119-107" by The Associated Press via NYT https://t.co/XD8GXQnUCw 28 minutes ago 929ESPN (AP Story): Korkmaz, Simmons lead 76ers past Grizzlies 119-107. Next up: @memgrizz vs. Wizards Sunday on 92.9 FM ES… https://t.co/z8egfsOBJn 30 minutes ago Kenny Wade Korkmaz, Simmons lead 76ers past Grizzlies 119-107 https://t.co/aAOlHS2wdJ https://t.co/e10RdP5Xsm https://t.co/nB7MXAqbJq 32 minutes ago