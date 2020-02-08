Global  

Korkmaz, Simmons lead 76ers past Grizzlies 119-107

Seattle Times Saturday, 8 February 2020 ()
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Furkan Korkmaz scored a career-high 34 points, Ben Simmons added 22 points and 10 assists and the Philadelphia 76ers snapped a four-game losing streak with a 119-107 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday night. Joel Embiid didn’t come out after halftime due to a stiff neck. He finished with 10 points […]
