Billy Crystal isn't a fan of the host-less Oscars: It's like 'a trial without witnesses'

CrystalJ With respect to the greatness of Billy Crystal, I prefer #hostlessOscars #Oscars #Oscars2020 26 minutes ago

Wrong Side Of The Atlantic (In fact, I have a feeling it was Billy Crystal, one of the years he hosted...) 30 minutes ago

Kevin Allman @giobigez About the same time Billy Crystal turned into the kind of schticky elderly comedian he used to mock in sketches. 35 minutes ago

Joseph Planta It was on the year Anne Hathaway and James Franco hosted, wherein mid-show, Billy Crystal comes out to introduce th… https://t.co/LIJ408UOjx 39 minutes ago

Stephen Farber For a change of pace in our Winter series @Landmark, come to see Billy Crystal and Ben Schwartz in Standing Up, Fal… https://t.co/5E8gAygmRV 47 minutes ago

Pinoytapsilog @rsurtida The last time I sat down to watch the #OscarAwards was in 1998, hosted by Billy Crystal. I still watch Ho… https://t.co/HjphspU2LW 1 hour ago

Sandro R. @vbspurs I believe the only Oscar I ever have seen in it's entirety had Billy Crystal with a funny montage about ai… https://t.co/fRVH1XaleV 1 hour ago