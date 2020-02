BEIJING: The death toll from China's coronavirus outbreak rose to 717 on Saturday as the country seethes over an epidemic that claimed the life of a popular doctor and created global panic.



Recent related videos from verified sources Cambodia tests cruise ship passengers for coronavirus There are no confirmed coronavirus cases on board, but everyone is being tested before they can disembark. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:28Published 1 day ago China Confirms 15,152 New Cases of Coronavirus China Confirms 15,152 New Cases of Coronavirus 254 additional deaths have also been confirmed. The numbers were announced in a press conference Thursday. According to the Chinese government, the.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 00:47Published 1 day ago

Recent related news from verified sources China coronavirus deaths slow, cruise ship disembarks in Cambodia The daily death toll in the Chinese province at the center of the coronavirus outbreak halved on Friday, officials said, while passengers on a cruise ship...

Reuters 16 hours ago



China virus toll jumps past 500 as more cases found on cruise ship off Japan The death toll from a new coronavirus in mainland China jumped by 73 to 563 on Thursday, its third consecutive record daily rise, as experts intensified efforts...

Reuters 1 week ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this