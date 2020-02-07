Global  

'A reason to celebrate': UK TV presenter Phillip Schofield comes out as gay

SBS Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
British TV star Phillip Schofield, who's been married for 27 years, has revealed he's "been coming to terms with the fact that I am gay".
 Television presenter Phillip Schofield has come out as gay with the "strength and support" of his family. Here's a look at his life and career. From the West End to the This Morning sofa,he has become one of the UK's leading presenters.

Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes comfort Phillip Schofield as he comes out as gay [Video]Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes comfort Phillip Schofield as he comes out as gay

Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes comfort Phillip Schofield as he comes out as gay Phillip sat alongside his co-host Holly Willoughby on the famous sofa on today's show as he made the announcement live..

Phillip Schofield Comes out as Gay in Emotional Statement [Video]Phillip Schofield Comes out as Gay in Emotional Statement

Phillip Schofield Comes out as Gay in Emotional Statement TV presenter Phillip Schofield recently took to Instagram to reveal that he’s struggled to “[come] to terms” with his sexuality for..

British TV Presenter Phillip Schofield Comes Out as Gay

Phillip Schofield is coming out. The 57-year-old ITV This Morning presenter, who has been married to his wife for 27 years and has two daughters, made the...
Legendary TV presenter Phillip Schofield just came out as gay in heartfelt Instagram post

This Morning host Phillip Schofield has come out as gay. The morning talkshow personality took to Instagram Friday to announce that, across his nearly 27 year...
