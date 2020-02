BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum had seven 3-pointers and scored 32 points to help the Boston Celtics hold off the Atlanta Hawks 112-107 on Friday night. It was Tatum’s eighth consecutive game with at least 20 points. Enes Kanter added 16 points and 15 rebounds as Boston posted its sixth consecutive win. Atlanta led at […]



Recent related videos from verified sources Jayson Tatum On Making His First NBA All-Star Team Celtics forward Jayson Tatum was honored to be named an NBA All-Star, something he won't take for granted. Credit: WBZ CBS Boston Duration: 01:23Published 2 weeks ago Jayson Tatum Reflects On Life, Legacy Of Kobe Bryant For Jayson Tatum, Kobe Bryant was his Michael Jordan. Credit: WBZ CBS Boston Duration: 01:33Published 2 weeks ago

Recent related news from verified sources Tatum scores 32, helps Celtics hold off Hawks 112-107 Jayson Tatum had seven 3-pointers and scored 32 points to help the Boston Celtics hold off the Atlanta Hawks 112-107

FOX Sports 6 days ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this