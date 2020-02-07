Global  

No signs of engine failure in Kobe Bryant helicopter crash

SBS Saturday, 8 February 2020 ()
A US investigation has reinforced the notion the pilot in the helicopter crash which killed basketball star Kobe Bryant and eight others had become disoriented.
 A preliminary report from the National Transportation Safety Board found no evidence of engine failure in last month’s helicopter crash which killed basketball star Kobe Bryant, his daughter and seven others.

Probe: No engine failure in Kobe Bryant helicopter crash

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Federal investigators say wreckage from the helicopter that crashed last month and killed Kobe Bryant, his daughter and seven others did not...
Seattle Times

Kobe Bryant Helicopter Crash Wreckage Shows No Evidence of Engine Failure

Investigators said in a preliminary report that the helicopter hurtled toward the ground at 4,000 feet per minute before crashing.
NYTimes.com


