Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Australia braces for tropical cyclone as heavy rain lashes bushfire area

Australia braces for tropical cyclone as heavy rain lashes bushfire area

Deutsche Welle Saturday, 8 February 2020 ()
Residents of Western Australia were facing an impending cyclone as heavy rain caused flooding across the continent. Authorities also say bad weather in New South Wales may dampen 40 fires that are still burning.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate - Published < > Embed
News video: Heavy rains bring respite after Australian bushfires

Heavy rains bring respite after Australian bushfires 01:34

 More rain has fallen on the east coast of Australia in one day than it has in three months, reports the BBC's Shaimaa Khalil in Sydney.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Rugby players slip and slide as heavy rain hits Australia [Video]Rugby players slip and slide as heavy rain hits Australia

A fan of the Wests Tigers rugby team films players sliding and splashing on a waterlogged pitch in Sydney

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 00:32Published

Australian Downpour Leads to Greenery Bloom in Bushfire-Stricken Areas [Video]Australian Downpour Leads to Greenery Bloom in Bushfire-Stricken Areas

Authorities say the recent rain has brought the number of fires to fewer than half of what they were at their peak. Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:58Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Bittersweet reprieve as heavy rain, floods douse Australian wildfires

Many Australians were experiencing a bittersweet break from the threat of bushfires on Thursday, with heavy rain deluging many areas and a tropical cyclone...
CBC.ca

'We're expecting some damage': Cyclone Damien causes gales over WA

Severe Tropical Cyclone Damien is causing gales over Western Australia's central Pilbara coast ahead of forecast destructive winds and heavy rainfall.
SBS

You Might Like


Tweets about this

treasurecolecto

James E Daspit #Australia braces for tropical cyclone as heavy rain lashes bushfire Residents of Western Australia were facing an… https://t.co/lkCSmQIeGj 1 minute ago

mlnangalama

MarthaLeah Nangalama via @PerilofAfrica Australia braces for tropical cyclone as heavy rain lashes bushfire area: Residents of Western… https://t.co/l0uVJW4wku 4 minutes ago

Star_Foreign

Star World Australia’s west coast braces for tropical cyclone Damien https://t.co/hzeOdtJahG 12 hours ago

Cat_Santleben

Open Caucus In Forum RT @Faussenurse: Australia’s West Coast Braces for Tropical Cyclone Damien https://t.co/lPaCWC2V9B Yes... that's right. That's the mood I… 13 hours ago

Faussenurse

Faussenurse Australia’s West Coast Braces for Tropical Cyclone Damien https://t.co/lPaCWC2V9B Yes... that's right. That's the mood I'm in. 13 hours ago

EcoInternetDrGB

EcoInternet Australia's West Coast Braces for Tropical Cyclone Damien: Science - The New York Times https://t.co/GkPWdSSXtI MO… https://t.co/jzTB7TNCJg 14 hours ago

55redhat

良一・反戦＝反核＝反差別 Australia’s West Coast Braces for Tropical Cyclone Damien https://t.co/3rSLXHvQPH 16 hours ago

JMoota

P J Anthony Australia’s West Coast Braces for Tropical Cyclone Damien https://t.co/Ygms4v17Yt 18 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.