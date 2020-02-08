Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Donald Trump > Trump 'a symptom of a disease' - quotes from the Democratic presidential debate

Trump 'a symptom of a disease' - quotes from the Democratic presidential debate

Reuters Saturday, 8 February 2020 ()
Seven candidates vying for the Democratic nomination to take on President Donald Trump in November participated in the eighth presidential debate on Friday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Front-Runners Pete Buttigieg, Bernie Sanders Beat Back Attacks During Debate [Video]Front-Runners Pete Buttigieg, Bernie Sanders Beat Back Attacks During Debate

Democratic presidential front-runners Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg beat back a barrage of attacks during a Friday night debate as rivals raised persistent questions about their ideology and..

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 02:04Published

Front-runners beat back debate attacks [Video]Front-runners beat back debate attacks

Democratic presidential front-runners Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg beat back a barrage of attacks during a Friday night debate as rivals raised persistent questions about their ideology and..

Credit: WCVB     Duration: 01:58Published


Recent related news from verified sources

'Take him down on the economy, stupid' - quotes from the Democratic presidential debate

Seven candidates vying for the Democratic nomination to take on President Donald Trump in November participated in the eighth presidential debate on Friday.
Reuters India

Sanders and Buttigieg take heavy fire at Democratic presidential debate

MANCHESTER, N.H. - Democratic presidential contenders Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg, the top finishers in Iowa's nominating contest, faced a barrage of...
Reuters


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.