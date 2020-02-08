Trump 'a symptom of a disease' - quotes from the Democratic presidential debate

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Front-Runners Pete Buttigieg, Bernie Sanders Beat Back Attacks During Debate Democratic presidential front-runners Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg beat back a barrage of attacks during a Friday night debate as rivals raised persistent questions about their ideology and.. Credit: CBS 11 Dallas Duration: 02:04Published 5 hours ago Front-runners beat back debate attacks Democratic presidential front-runners Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg beat back a barrage of attacks during a Friday night debate as rivals raised persistent questions about their ideology and.. Credit: WCVB Duration: 01:58Published 5 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources 'Take him down on the economy, stupid' - quotes from the Democratic presidential debate Seven candidates vying for the Democratic nomination to take on President Donald Trump in November participated in the eighth presidential debate on Friday.

Reuters India 7 hours ago



Sanders and Buttigieg take heavy fire at Democratic presidential debate MANCHESTER, N.H. - Democratic presidential contenders Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg, the top finishers in Iowa's nominating contest, faced a barrage of...

Reuters 7 hours ago





Tweets about this