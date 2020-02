Saturday, 8 February 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

TORONTO (AP) — John Tavares scored his second goal of the game at 4:53 of overtime, lifting the Toronto Maple Leafs to a 5-4 win over the Anaheim Ducks on Friday night. Auston Matthews got his 40th goal of the season to tie Alex Ovechkin for the NHL lead and had three assists, while Jason […] 👓 View full article