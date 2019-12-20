Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Raptors pull away from Pacers 115-106 for 13th straight win

Raptors pull away from Pacers 115-106 for 13th straight win

Seattle Times Saturday, 8 February 2020 ()
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Serge Ibaka had 22 points and 10 rebounds and Fred VanVleet added 20 points Friday night, leading the Toronto Raptors past the Indiana Pacers 115-106 for their franchise-record 13th consecutive win. The Raptors haven’t lost since Jan. 15 and beat the Pacers for the second time in three days, winning their first […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

The NBA's Best of the Decade [Video]The NBA's Best of the Decade

The NBA's Best of the Decade. As the decade comes to an end, it's time to take a look back at the best of the NBA from the past ten years. Player of the Decade: LeBron James. James won four NBA MVPs,..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:26Published


Tweets about this

TheReal_KDubb

K Dubb Raptors pull away from Pacers 115-106 for 13th straight win https://t.co/qyU6V2PHsk #sports #feedly 4 minutes ago

VUdris

Valerie Udris RT @CTVToronto: Serge Ibaka had 22 points and 10 rebounds and Fred VanVleet added 20 points, leading the Toronto Raptors past the Indiana P… 4 minutes ago

greeenorg

greeen Raptors Pull Away From Pacers 115-106 for 13th Straight Win - https://t.co/OMKy1j2uCF 4 minutes ago

elleffr

NO MERCY. RT @CP24: Raptors pull away from Pacers 115-106 for 13th straight win https://t.co/cXS0QtoVix https://t.co/BrPhrqo4Wp 5 minutes ago

RedDeerAdvocate

Red Deer Advocate Raptors pull away from Pacers 115-106 for 13th straight win https://t.co/KCrZMwaIx4 5 minutes ago

AP_Sports

AP Sports Raptors pull away from Pacers 115-106 for 13th straight win. by @apmarot https://t.co/YjMiUAlURS 5 minutes ago

660NEWS

660 NEWS Calgary Raptors pull away from Pacers 115-106 for 13th straight win https://t.co/KL6xgScdzQ https://t.co/xqRodwu0Jh 9 minutes ago

NBANewsNow247

NBA News Now Raptors pull away from Pacers 115-106 for 13th straight win - National Basketball Association News -… https://t.co/QQJHTRmBd0 9 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.