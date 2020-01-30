Global  

Kobe Bryant helicopter had nearly cleared blinding clouds

Seattle Times Saturday, 8 February 2020 ()
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The pilot of the helicopter that crashed and killed Kobe Bryant and eight others was almost out of blinding clouds when he suddenly plunged and crashed into a Southern California hillside, investigators and aviation experts indicated. Ara Zobayan had told air traffic control he was climbing to 4,000 feet (1,219 meters) […]
NTSB's Preliminary Report Shows No Signs Of Engine Failure In Kobe Bryant Helicopter Crash [Video]NTSB's Preliminary Report Shows No Signs Of Engine Failure In Kobe Bryant Helicopter Crash

There's new information on the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant and eight others. A preliminary report by the NTSB now reveals the wreckage shows no signs the helicopter had an engine failure;..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:07Published

Oprah Tearfully Talks About BFF Gayle King Being Involved In Kobe Bryant Controversy [Video]Oprah Tearfully Talks About BFF Gayle King Being Involved In Kobe Bryant Controversy

Talking about her best friend's recent troubles got Oprah Winfrey emotional on Friday. Winfrey started choking up during an appearance on "Today" with Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager. CNN reports..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published


Kobe Bryant's helicopter lacked a crucial crash warning system — but even that may not have saved him

Kobe Bryant's helicopter lacked a crucial crash warning system — but even that may not have saved him· A helicopter carrying NBA legend Kobe Bryant wasn't equipped with a warning system that would tell the pilot if he was flying too close to land. · But even...
This is how Sonam Kapoor paid tribute to the legendary Kobe Bryant

Actor Sonam Kapoor Ahuja on Sunday paid tribute to famous basketball player Kobe Bryant, a week after he lost his life along with his daughter, in a helicopter...
