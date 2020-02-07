Global  

Trump fires impeachment witnesses Gordon Sondland and Alexander Vindman

Seattle Times Saturday, 8 February 2020 ()
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump wasted little time Friday opening a campaign of retribution against those he blames for his impeachment, firing two of the most prominent witnesses in the House inquiry against him barely 48 hours after being acquitted by the Senate. Emboldened by his victory and determined to strike back, Trump ordered Gordon […]
News video: Trump ousts WH staffer Vindman who testified against him -lawyer

Trump ousts WH staffer Vindman who testified against him -lawyer 01:51

 The Trump administration on Friday removed Army Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman from his position as the White House's top Ukraine expert after he provided damaging testimony about President Donald Trump during the impeachment process, Vindman's lawyer said. Jillian Kitchener has more.

Recent related news from verified sources

Donald Trump ousts 2 key impeachment witnesses

Gordon Sondland and Alexander Vindman, two officials who had testified before the Congressional committee during the impeachment process, fired.
Hindu

President Trump Fires EU Ambassador Gordon Sondland

President Trump Fires EU Ambassador Gordon SondlandWatch VideoHours after Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman was escorted out of the White House, another person who testified against President Donald Trump is out,...
Newsy


Abdul248Abdul

Abdul Wahid BBC News - Trump fires two impeachment witnesses https://t.co/zEJ1F5Mudr 1 minute ago

nicolakuhrt

Nicola Kuhrt RT @POLITICOEurope: The purge of impeachment witnesses has begun, with Gordon Sondland and Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman https://t.co/38ZKwRAd… 2 minutes ago

lovealaska1105

Mary RT @anbusch: #Trump Fires #Impeachment Witnesses Gordon #Sondland and Alexander #Vindman in Post-Acquittal Purge https://t.co/qPEolfoHkd 3 minutes ago

POLITICOEurope

POLITICO Europe The purge of impeachment witnesses has begun, with Gordon Sondland and Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman https://t.co/38ZKwRAdGU 4 minutes ago

Kayodeolawuyi_

Kayode Olawuyi Trump fires 2 impeachment witnesses - https://t.co/KC9d1LTilL 4 minutes ago

ShaunCOLBURN2

Shaun COLBURN Just shows what a vindictive untrustworthy***he isBBC News - Trump fires two impeachment witnesses https://t.co/FJqjQCtYnQ 5 minutes ago

RONALLEN54

Ron Allen RT @RawStory: "Friday Night Massacre" trends as Trump fires impeachment witnesses: ‘The mad king puts another head on a pike’ #FridayNight… 6 minutes ago

TheNationNews

The Nation Nigeria Trump fires 2 impeachment witnesses, accused of exacting revenge https://t.co/dEDQ1UIaid 6 minutes ago

