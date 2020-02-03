Global  

U.S. citizen died from coronavirus in China's Wuhan

Reuters Saturday, 8 February 2020 ()
A 60-year old U.S. citizen diagnosed with coronavirus died at Jinyintan Hospital in China's Wuhan on Feb. 6, a U.S. embassy spokesman in Beijing said on Saturday, in what appeared to be the first death of an American from the outbreak.
News video: How the Wuhan virus is impacting airlines and car manufacturers

How the Wuhan virus is impacting airlines and car manufacturers 01:25

 As the Wuhan virus continues to spread at an alarming rate, it is starting to impact cruise ships, airlines and other international companies.

Trump's Coronavirus Task Force Briefing in D.C. [Video]Trump's Coronavirus Task Force Briefing in D.C.

Officials from D.C. speak about rising Wuhan Coronavirus concerns as American evacuees return from China.

Credit: KMTV Action 3 News     Duration: 48:50Published

Mass wedding in South Korea despite coronavirus fear [Video]Mass wedding in South Korea despite coronavirus fear

Despite concerns about the spread of the virus, a mass Unification Church wedding has gone ahead in South Korea.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 00:25Published


Britain says citizen infected with coronavirus outside China

Britain said on Thursday a British national was confirmed to have contracted coronavirus after travelling to an Asian country other than China and told doctors...
Reuters

Coronavirus: China 'urgently needs' medical gear and masks

China said Monday it urgently needed medical equipment and surgical masks as the death toll from a new coronavirus jumped above 360, making it more deadly than...
IndiaTimes

