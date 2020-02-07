Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Royal Caribbean cruise line bans all Chinese nationals from ships amid coronavirus fears

Royal Caribbean cruise line bans all Chinese nationals from ships amid coronavirus fears

SBS Saturday, 8 February 2020 ()
Chinese citizens, regardless of when they were last in the country, are being banned from Royal Caribbean cruises in an effort to prevent the coronavirus spreading any further.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published < > Embed
News video: Cruise Ship Passengers Undergoing Coronavirus Testing

Cruise Ship Passengers Undergoing Coronavirus Testing 01:13

 The Port Authority says 17 Chinese nationals aboard a Royal Caribbean cruise ship that docked this morning in Bayonne will tested for the virus out of an abundance of caution.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

SF Chinese New Year Parade Forges Ahead Despite Coronavirus Concerns [Video]SF Chinese New Year Parade Forges Ahead Despite Coronavirus Concerns

San Francisco's Chinese New Year Parade is still on for Saturday. In Chinatown, city leaders want people to put their coronavirus fears aside and come to the celebration. Katie Nielsen reports...

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:00Published

SF Officials Assure Safety At Chinese New Year Parade Amid Coronavirus Concerns [Video]SF Officials Assure Safety At Chinese New Year Parade Amid Coronavirus Concerns

Jackie Ward reports on hopes by Chinese New Year parade organizers that coronavirus fears won't keep attendees away (2-7-2020)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 01:26Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Royal Caribbean bars cruise passengers with Chinese passports

A representative of Royal Caribbean could not be reached for comment Friday to explain the decision.
The Age

JUST IN: Cruise Ship Docked In NYC Metro Area to Screen a Dozen Passengers for Coronavirus

A cruise ship with 12 quarantined passengers has docked in the New York metropolitan area. Those passengers are going to be screened for the deadly coronavirus....
Mediaite Also reported by •The VergeNewsy

Tweets about this

Caribintelligen

Carib Intelligence RT @MiamiHerald: Miami-based Royal Caribbean Cruises and Norwegian Cruise Line will no longer allow people with passports from China, Hong… 29 minutes ago

azahynes

💧Aaron Hynes RT @SBSNews: Chinese citizens, regardless of when they were last in the country, are being banned from Royal Caribbean cruises in an effort… 34 minutes ago

dwlindar13

nanalinda ❌ RT @carmindabrendel: Soros and Branson Richard Branson a Rothschild owns Virgin Voyage. George Soros owns Royal Caribbean a parent company… 1 hour ago

CadreHershey

Sam(antha) Royal Caribbean cruise line bans all Chinese citzens from ships amid coronavirus fears https://t.co/Q1mzaV7fIB @SBSNews 1 hour ago

AgeCosmos

Gunner 😷🇺🇸🇭🇰😷 光復香港 😷 時代革命 😷🇭🇰🇺🇸😷 Royal Caribbean and Norwegian Cruise Line ban Chinese passport holders from ships https://t.co/o1e3Z0IkmT 1 hour ago

r__worldnews

/r/worldnews Royal Caribbean cruise line bans all Chinese citzens from ships amid coronavirus fears https://t.co/oEk2EwbF8n 1 hour ago

abutler04

Allen 🌊✊🏾🌈🇺🇸 Cruise line bars all Chinese travelers https://t.co/oNw5c1clTh 1 hour ago

rosarioaj

Angel Javier RT @cate_long: Royal Caribbean relocates cruise ship outside of Puerto rico. The president of the line had expressed disappointment. Puerto… 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.