Royal Caribbean cruise line bans all Chinese citzens from ships amid coronavirus fears

SBS Saturday, 8 February 2020 ()
Chinese citizens, regardless of when they were last in the country, are being banned from Royal Caribbean cruises in an effort to prevent the coronavirus spreading any further.
News video: Royal Caribbean Cancels 8 Cruises because of the Coronavirus Outbreak

Royal Caribbean Cancels 8 Cruises because of the Coronavirus Outbreak 00:57

 Veuer’s Lenneia Batiste has more on Royal Carribean’s latest canceled cruises due to coronavirus.

SF Officials Assure Safety At Chinese New Year Parade Amid Coronavirus Concerns [Video]SF Officials Assure Safety At Chinese New Year Parade Amid Coronavirus Concerns

Jackie Ward reports on hopes by Chinese New Year parade organizers that coronavirus fears won't keep attendees away (2-7-2020)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 01:26Published

Emergency services seen leaving scene of cruise ship in New Jersey after passengers screened for coronavirus [Video]Emergency services seen leaving scene of cruise ship in New Jersey after passengers screened for coronavirus

This was the moment emergency services in Bayonne, New Jersey was seen in a convoy after it was reported suspected victims of coronavirus were onboard a cruise ship seen in the background. Shot..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:20Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Royal Caribbean bars cruise passengers with Chinese passports

A representative of Royal Caribbean could not be reached for comment Friday to explain the decision.
The Age

JUST IN: Cruise Ship Docked In NYC Metro Area to Screen a Dozen Passengers for Coronavirus

A cruise ship with 12 quarantined passengers has docked in the New York metropolitan area. Those passengers are going to be screened for the deadly coronavirus....
Mediaite Also reported by •The VergeNewsy

r__worldnews

/r/worldnews Royal Caribbean cruise line bans all Chinese citzens from ships amid coronavirus fears https://t.co/oEk2EwbF8n 10 minutes ago

abutler04

Allen 🌊✊🏾🌈🇺🇸 Cruise line bars all Chinese travelers https://t.co/oNw5c1clTh 10 minutes ago

rosarioaj

Angel Javier RT @cate_long: Royal Caribbean relocates cruise ship outside of Puerto rico. The president of the line had expressed disappointment. Puerto… 13 minutes ago

NW13543591

NW RT @SBSNews: Chinese citizens, regardless of when they were last in the country, are being banned from Royal Caribbean cruises in an effort… 16 minutes ago

greeenorg

greeen Royal Caribbean cruise line bans all Chinese citzens from ships amid coronavirus fears - https://t.co/WRwngzLfHZ 21 minutes ago

greeenorg

greeen Royal Caribbean cruise line bans all Chinese nationals from ships amid coronavirus fears - https://t.co/FyKn9Rb37F 49 minutes ago

SBSNews

SBS News Chinese citizens, regardless of when they were last in the country, are being banned from Royal Caribbean cruises i… https://t.co/RFLppNF2EP 1 hour ago

greeenorg

greeen Royal Caribbean cruise line bans all Chinese nationals from ships - https://t.co/bWpjdJTo60 1 hour ago

