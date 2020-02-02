Global  

Jazz snap 5-game skid, rally to beat Trail Blazers 117-114

Seattle Times Saturday, 8 February 2020 ()
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Bojan Bogdanovic had 27 points and Donovan Mitchell scored a go-ahead layup with 19.5 seconds left as the Utah Jazz overcame a 42-point performance by Damian Lillard and beat the Portland Trail Blazers 117-114 on Friday night. Mike Conley added 18 points for the Jazz. Mitchell and Rudy Gobert (14 […]
Lillard scores 51 as Trail Blazers beat Jazz 124-107

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Damian Lillard’s hot streak continued with 51 points, including nine 3-pointers, and 12 assists, and the Portland Trail Blazers handed...
Seattle Times

