Bushfire Cricket Bash: Live streaming, teams, members, time in India (IST) & where to watch on TV

DNA Saturday, 8 February 2020 ()
The Bushfire Cricket Bash has grabbed all the attention as cricket fans around the globe are keen to see their favourite players - now legends - pad once more.
Australian cricket legends return for bushfire fundraiser [Video]Australian cricket legends return for bushfire fundraiser

Australian cricket legends announced on Sunday that they are coming out of retirement for a one-off match to support the bushfire relief efforts. Emer McCarthy reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:48Published

Sri Lanka's cricket team visit Islamabad mall as test match cricket returns to Pakistan [Video]Sri Lanka's cricket team visit Islamabad mall as test match cricket returns to Pakistan

The Sri Lankan cricket team visited a shopping mall in Islamabad as test match cricket returned to Pakistan for the first time in 10 years.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:40Published


Bushfire Cricket Bash Live Cricket Streaming: When, where and how to watch?


Indian Express

Bushfire Cricket Bash: Sachin Tendulkar accepts Ellyse Perry's challenge, to come out of retirement for an over

Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar is all set to coach the Ricky Ponting lead side in the Bushfire Cricket Bash clash on Sunday.
DNA


Tweets about this

dna

DNA #BushfireCricketBash: Live streaming, teams, members, time in India (IST) & where to watch on TV #AustraliaOnFire… https://t.co/CKSqpbSGGp 2 hours ago

MrTVAus

Mr TV Australia RT @Channel7: ICYMI - Two of cricket's all-time greats joined @sunriseon7 ahead of tomorrow's Bushfire Cricket Bash at 3pm AEDT. But first… 3 hours ago

latestly

LatestLY Bushfire Cricket Bash Live Telecast in India: Sony Pictures Networks Acquires Broadcast Rights for T10 Charity Cric… https://t.co/JYiDFf638C 3 hours ago

Channel7

Channel 7 ICYMI - Two of cricket's all-time greats joined @sunriseon7 ahead of tomorrow's Bushfire Cricket Bash at 3pm AEDT.… https://t.co/Nx2c8ewMzV 4 hours ago

pankaj4malda

Pankaj Das .@CricketAus ’s #BushfireCricketBash LIVE on @SonySportsIndia #Cricket https://t.co/8KMjnMsFBT 17 hours ago

InsideSportIND

InsideSport Cricket Australia’s Bushfire Cricket Bash LIVE on Sony Read more:-https://t.co/2WH9nbtYay #insidesport… https://t.co/kYmDnCHbmz 19 hours ago

nirmalkannan200

Mahi fan RT @mufaddal_vohra: So it's confirmed: Sony Networks will be live streaming the Bushfire Cricket Bash on 8th February Saturday, the action… 1 day ago

deanmstyles

Dean Styles @Pavithr89452187 @CricketAus @cricketcomau @AusWomenCricket @englandcricket From the CA website: "Fans in Australia… https://t.co/W6NkEeVrbB 2 days ago

