'They've gone and the pain remains': Life one month after the Iran plane crash

It’s been one month since Ukraine International Airlines Flight PS752 was shot out of the sky over Iran along with 176 passengers and crew. But the passing of time brings no relief to Shahin Moghaddam who lost his wife of 14 years, Shakiba Feghahati, and their 10-year-old son Rosstin Moghaddam.



Recent related videos from verified sources Dog lover says her two German shepherds detected her breast CANCER A dog lover says she owes her life to her two German shepherds - after they detected her breast CANCER.Linda Munkley, 65, was left baffled when five-year-old dog Bea began frequently leaping up at her.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 02:38Published 16 hours ago Drunk driver who smashed a man's skull is spared from jail A butcher who suffered a smashed skull when a drunk driver rammed through locked gates has slammed the soft sentence handed to the thug - who was fined just £200. Frank Richardson, 21, was waiting for.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:23Published 2 weeks ago You Might Like

Tweets about this