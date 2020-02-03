Global  

'They've gone and the pain remains': Life one month after the Iran plane crash

'They've gone and the pain remains': Life one month after the Iran plane crash

CBC.ca Saturday, 8 February 2020 ()
It’s been one month since Ukraine International Airlines Flight PS752 was shot out of the sky over Iran along with 176 passengers and crew. But the passing of time brings no relief to Shahin Moghaddam who lost his wife of 14 years, Shakiba Feghahati, and their 10-year-old son Rosstin Moghaddam.
