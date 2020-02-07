Global  

What if China fails to contain the coronavirus outbreak?

CBC.ca Saturday, 8 February 2020 ()
China’s efforts to contain the coronavirus outbreak by quarantining millions are unprecedented. But experts say if they fail, the global ramifications could be catastrophic.
Coronavirus travel slump threatens luxury goods market in China and Europe

Coronavirus travel slump threatens luxury goods market in China and Europe 02:28

 Coronavirus travel slump threatens luxury goods market in China and Europe

Recent related news

The death toll from China’s coronavirus outbreak hits 722, surpassing the total from SARS

The number of deaths from China's new coronavirus epidemic jumped to 722 on Saturday, surpassing the toll from the SARS outbreak on the mainland and Hong Kong...
France 24 Also reported by •CNAACN NewswirePR Newswire AsiabizjournalsReutersCBS News

China virus toll hits 717 as cruise ship faces two-week quarantine

BEIJING: The death toll from China's coronavirus outbreak rose to 717 on Saturday as the country seethes over an epidemic that claimed the life of a popular...
Bangkok Post Also reported by •bizjournalsReuters

