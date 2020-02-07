Jeanne Loberg#KAG2020# RT @emilia_suze: UN is now using coronavirus as a fundraising tool. Disgusting What if China fails to contain the coronavirus outbreak?… 6 minutes ago

Greg Cook 2020 😃😇 What if China fails to contain the coronavirus outbreak? | CBC News https://t.co/i60TdixgZS 7 minutes ago

Tracey Young "#Influenza kills an estimated 290,000 to 650,000 people worldwide per year." Adding #coronavirus to the… https://t.co/yUKarstHgX 25 minutes ago

2019nCoV RT @Crof: What if China fails to contain the #2019nCoV #coronavirus outbreak? cites @KindrachukJason, @AmeshAA https://t.co/qcmmt75cN8 26 minutes ago