Canadian, eh? It 'broadens your mind': Oscar-nominated Canucks feted for their global perspective

CBC.ca Saturday, 8 February 2020 ()
A curiosity about the world, an empathetic lens and an outsider's take: Oscar-nominated Canadians are being recognized for the insight they bring to the film industry.
