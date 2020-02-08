Alabama Express rewards Moroney's enterprise to power to Orr win Saturday, 8 February 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

Alabama Express gave trainer Mike Moroney his 50th group 1 success when he landed the CF Orr Stakes at Caulfield, following in the hoofprints of sire Redoute's Choice. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this