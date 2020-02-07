Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Setback for Kesha in Legal Battle Over Rape Claims Against Dr. Luke

Setback for Kesha in Legal Battle Over Rape Claims Against Dr. Luke

NYTimes.com Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
A judge’s ruling makes it easier for the producer Dr. Luke to prove that the singer defamed him. The judge also said Kesha wrongly claimed Dr. Luke had raped Katy Perry.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Kesha set to appeal Dr. Luke defamation verdict

Kesha set to appeal Dr. Luke defamation verdict 00:35

 Kesha is set to appeal against a New York Judges ruling that she defamed the record producer Dr Luke.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Judge Rules Kesha Defamed Dr. Luke in Text to Lady Gaga [Video]Judge Rules Kesha Defamed Dr. Luke in Text to Lady Gaga

Judge Rules Kesha Defamed Dr. Luke in Text to Lady Gaga According to 'Page Six,' a judge ruled that the singer defamed Dr. Luke when she told Lady Gaga that he raped Katy Perry. Supreme Court..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:07Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Kesha's defamed Dr. Luke in texts to Lady Gaga, judge rules

It's a major setback for Kesha in a legal battle that has been going on for years.
CBS News Also reported by •Just JaredWorldNewsE! Online

Kesha suffers setback in Dr Luke defamation trial

Kesha defamed Dr Luke when she sent Lady Gaga a text claiming he'd raped Katy Perry, a judge rules.
BBC News


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.