Senior Tories sound alarm over Huawei role in UK 5G network

FT.com Saturday, 8 February 2020 ()
Former ministers call for Chinese hardware to be removed from critical infrastructure
Recent related news from verified sources

Senior Tories write to MPs with concerns over Huawei 5G involvement

A group of senior Conservatives has written to Tory MPs expressing concerns over the Government’s controversial move to allow Chinese tech giant Huawei a role...
Belfast Telegraph

Cross-party concern over Huawei 5G involvement, say senior Tories

A group of senior Conservatives has written to Tory MPs expressing concerns over the Government’s controversial move to allow Chinese tech giant Huawei a role...
Belfast Telegraph

