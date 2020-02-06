Global  

NZ vs IND: Kyle Jamieson stars as New Zealand beat India by 22-run in Auckland ODI to take unassailable 2-0 lead

DNA Saturday, 8 February 2020 ()
Brief Scores: New Zealand 273/8 (Martin Guptill 79, Ross Taylor 73*, Yuzvendra Chahal 3-58) defeat India 251/10 (Ravindra Jadeja 55, Shreyas Iyer 52, Tim Southee 2-41) by 22 runs.
News video: Watch: India sweat it out ahead of 2nd ODI against New Zealand

Watch: India sweat it out ahead of 2nd ODI against New Zealand 03:15

 India practiced ahead of 2nd ODI against New Zealand. 'Men in Blue' sweat it out in the practice session. India lost the 1st ODI against New Zealand by 4 wickets. Both teams will lock horns in 2nd ODI on February 8.

NZ vs IND 2nd ODI: भारत बनाम New Zealand दूसरा वनडे प्रिव्यू: Auckland से ग्राउंड रिपोर्ट

Fans are hopeful of India's win in 2nd ODI as India take on New Zealand at Eden Park in Auckland. India lost 1st ODI against New Zealand by 4 wickets.

'I've been dreaming about it': Shreyas Iyer opens up about scoring his maiden ODI ton during NZ vs IND 1st ODI

With a 1-0 lead under their belt in the three-match ODI series, New Zealand are set to take on India in Auckland on Saturday (February 8) for the second match.
DNA

New Zealand vs India, 2nd ODI Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for NZ vs IND today

NZ vs IND Dream11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's match, New Zealand vs India Dream11 Team Player List, IND Dream11 Team Player List,...
DNA


