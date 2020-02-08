Global  

Obvious blown call costs Trail Blazers tying bucket in loss to Jazz

USATODAY.com Saturday, 8 February 2020 ()
Refs missed an obvious goaltending call on a Damian Lillard lay-up attempt in the closing seconds that helped the Jazz edge the Blazers 117-114.
Dame furious after missed call: 'Cost us a game'

Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers were livid Friday night after a missed goaltending violation at the end of their game against the Utah Jazz denied...
ESPN

Jazz snap 5-game skid, rally to beat Trail Blazers 117-114

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Bojan Bogdanovic had 27 points and Donovan Mitchell scored a go-ahead layup with 19.5 seconds left as the Utah Jazz overcame a 42-point...
Seattle Times Also reported by •FOX Sports

