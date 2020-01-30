Global  

A mother's fight for toddler stranded in China's coronavirus epicenter

Reuters Saturday, 8 February 2020 ()
Amelia Pan is at home in Canada while her 2-year-old daughter Cerena is stranded far away in China's Hubei province, epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak, being cared for by a distant relative after the girl's father and grand-parents fell ill.
News video: China's Coronavirus Epicenter Adds Thousands Of Emergency Hospital Beds

China's Coronavirus Epicenter Adds Thousands Of Emergency Hospital Beds 00:39

 The Chinese city of Wuhan is the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak. Chinese state media reported Wednesday that Wuhan is converting an additional eight buildings into hospitals. According to Reuters, the buildings include gymnasiums, exhibition centers and sports centers. The conversion of all 11...

Coronavirus isolation precautions are keeping this couple apart [Video]Coronavirus isolation precautions are keeping this couple apart

This is a scene straight out of an incredibly sad romance movie. Chen Ying, a nurse helping to fight coronavirus in her hospital's isolation ward in Hangzhou, China, has devastatingly been kept apart..

Credit: nypost     Duration: 00:36Published

Passenger plane carries donations from Kenya to China to help combat coronavirus [Video]Passenger plane carries donations from Kenya to China to help combat coronavirus

A passenger plane carried donations to fight coronavirus from Nairobi, Kenya to Guangzhou, China on February 3. The video, shot on the South Cina Airlines' flight No.CA634, shows thousands of boxes..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:38Published


Brazil draws up plan to evacuate nationals from China's coronavirus epicenter

Brazil's government is drawing up a plan to evacuate Brazilian nationals from the Chinese province of Hubei, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak, President...
Reuters

China virus epicenter province reports 317 new cases

China's Hubei province, at the epicenter of an outbreak of the new coronavirus, had 317 new cases of the virus as of midday (0400 GMT) on Thursday, the...
Reuters

