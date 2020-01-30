A mother's fight for toddler stranded in China's coronavirus epicenter
Saturday, 8 February 2020 () Amelia Pan is at home in Canada while her 2-year-old daughter Cerena is stranded far away in China's Hubei province, epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak, being cared for by a distant relative after the girl's father and grand-parents fell ill.
The Chinese city of Wuhan is the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak. Chinese state media reported Wednesday that Wuhan is converting an additional eight buildings into hospitals. According to Reuters, the buildings include gymnasiums, exhibition centers and sports centers. The conversion of all 11...
This is a scene straight out of an incredibly sad romance movie. Chen Ying, a nurse helping to fight coronavirus in her hospital's isolation ward in Hangzhou, China, has devastatingly been kept apart..