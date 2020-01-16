French skating chief resigns amid sexual abuse scandal

Saturday, 8 February 2020 ( 9 hours ago )

PARIS (AP) — The long-serving head of France’s skating federation resigned Saturday amid suspicions that he covered up for a coach accused of rape and sexual abuse by former figure skaters. Didier Gailhaguet denies protecting the coach and says he’s not at fault, and cast blame on the Sports Ministry when he announced his resignation […] 👓 View full article

