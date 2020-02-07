Global  

Josh Reynolds’ life unravels amid catfishing claims

The Age Saturday, 8 February 2020 ()
Responding to an Instagram message from a woman named Arabella in September 2018, NRL star Josh Reynolds didn’t realise he was wading into a complex web of deception.
Police investigate 'new information' in Reynolds case

NSW Police are set to investigate new information around the charge faced by Tigers player Josh Reynolds following claims aired about his alleged victim.
