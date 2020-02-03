Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Sydney rail workers refuse to staff new trains

Sydney rail workers refuse to staff new trains

The Age Saturday, 8 February 2020 ()
NSW railway workers will refuse to staff the state’s new intercity fleet due to safety concerns in a further escalation of the tensions between the government and the RTBU.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Uber Rolls Out New Feature For LIRR Riders [Video]Uber Rolls Out New Feature For LIRR Riders

Uber is rolling out a new feature in its app aimed at helping Long Island Rail Road riders make their trains.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:26Published

Workers in protective clothing check drivers’ temperatures on last day of Chinese New Year’s holidays [Video]Workers in protective clothing check drivers’ temperatures on last day of Chinese New Year’s holidays

Workers in protective clothing checked motorists' temperature on a busy highway on the last day of the Chinese New Year holidays (February 2) during the ongoing coronavirus outbreak. The video, shot..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:05Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.