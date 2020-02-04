Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Urs Rohner > Credit Suisse chairman expects to see out term after spy scandal

Credit Suisse chairman expects to see out term after spy scandal

Reuters Saturday, 8 February 2020 ()
Credit Suisse Chairman Urs Rohner does not expect to be voted out of office before his term ends after this week's departure of Chief Executive Tidjane Thiam over a spying scandal.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Credit Suisse CEO quits after spying scandal

Credit Suisse CEO quits after spying scandal 01:18

 Credit Suisse CEO Tidjane Thiam quit Friday after a widening spying scandal exacerbated a power struggle at the top of the Swiss bank. Julian Satterthwaite reports.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Credit Suisse also spied on Greenpeace - newspaper [Video]Credit Suisse also spied on Greenpeace - newspaper

Credit Suisse, which has faced a scandal related to spying on senior executives, also conducted espionage against Greenpeace, Swiss newspaper SonntagsZeitung reports. Ciara Lee reports.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:18Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Credit Suisse chairman says many shareholders back board on CEO exit

Credit Suisse Chairman Urs Rohner said many shareholders have backed the board following the departure of Chief Executive Tidjane Thiam in the fallout from a...
Reuters

Credit Suisse CEO Thiam quits after spying scandal

Credit Suisse Chief Executive Tidjane Thiam has quit after losing a power struggle within Switzerland's second-biggest bank as it seeks to move past a widening...
Reuters

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Business_UKnews

BusinessUK Newslocker Credit Suisse chairman expects to see out term after spy scandal #Business https://t.co/gBxn3JjZ6G https://t.co/r5GaqxaudE 5 minutes ago

FinanzDK

Finanz.dk Credit Suisse chairman expects to see out term after spy scandal - https://t.co/OEAu7NEklq https://t.co/NkA3IR86Nf 7 minutes ago

philiplemmons

philip Lemmons "Credit Suisse chairman expects to see out term after spy scandal" https://t.co/yGrXwXLwMM 19 minutes ago

rouut

Rouut Credit Suisse chairman expects to see out term after spy scandal https://t.co/bBIdL4ik84 https://t.co/eeSu6tg3JT 21 minutes ago

AfricanPeacemag

African Peace Credit Suisse chairman expects to see out term after spy scandal https://t.co/ghJ89mSkoX https://t.co/opYrUUEuLu 32 minutes ago

cahulaan

Patrick Credit Suisse chairman expects to see out term after spy scandal: Credit Suisse Chairman Urs Rohner does not expect… https://t.co/RJnHaZytY8 32 minutes ago

crewislife

๒ รคץร Ŧยςк Շгย๓ק Via @Reuters: Credit Suisse chairman expects to see out term after spy scandal https://t.co/pGUY5FcnPk https://t.co/5Wxg8S1th5 32 minutes ago

KoltovskoyYakov

Yakov Koltovskoy Credit Suisse chairman expects to see out term after spy scandal - Reuters https://t.co/PSM08nx7cU 33 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.