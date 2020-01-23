Global  

Thai soldier on rampage has shot multiple people: police

The Age Saturday, 8 February 2020 ()
A soldier in northern Thailand shot multiple people on Saturday, killing at least 10, and was holed up at a popular shopping mall, police said.
Police say Thai soldier on rampage has shot multiple people

BANGKOK (AP) — A soldier in northern Thailand shot multiple people on Saturday, killing at least 10, and was holed up at a popular shopping mall, police said....
Soldier shoots 'many people' in Thailand rampage, police say

A Thai soldier has shot and killed at least 10 people in the northeast of the country, local police say.
