Veteran actor Orson Bean, 91, struck and killed by car while walking in Los Angeles

USATODAY.com Saturday, 8 February 2020 ()
The veteran actor and comedian had guest shots in hit TV shows such as 'Desperate Housewives,' 'How I Met Your Mother' and 'Modern Family.'
Recent related news from verified sources

Actor-comedian Orson Bean, 91, hit and killed by car in LA

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Orson Bean, the witty actor and comedian, was hit and killed by a car in Los Angeles, authorities said. He was 91. The Los Angeles County...
Seattle Times

Orson Bean, 91, actor and game-show panelist, struck and killed by vehicle in LA: reports

Orson Bean, a veteran actor known in the 1950s and 1960s for appearances on “The Twilight Zone” and other shows, then later as a panelist on TV game shows...
FOXNews.com


