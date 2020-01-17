Everton beats Crystal Palace 3-1 despite Pickford error

Saturday, 8 February 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Everton fought back after a dreadful goalkeeper error by Jordan Pickford to beat Crystal Palace 3-1 in the Premier League on Saturday and move in sight of the Champions League qualification positions. Pickford gifted Palace an equalizer in the 51st minute by letting a low shot from Christian Benteke squeeze under […] 👓 View full article

