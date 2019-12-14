Global  

In tweet, Trump defends ouster of 'insubordinate' NSC aide Alexander Vindman

Reuters Saturday, 8 February 2020 ()
U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday defended the ouster of impeachment witness Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman from the White House National Security Council, calling him "insubordinate" and saying he had incorrectly reported the contents of his "perfect" telephone calls.
News video: Trump ousts WH staffer Vindman who testified against him -lawyer

Trump ousts WH staffer Vindman who testified against him -lawyer 01:51

 The Trump administration on Friday removed Army Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman from his position as the White House's top Ukraine expert after he provided damaging testimony about President Donald Trump during the impeachment process, Vindman's lawyer said. Jillian Kitchener has more.

