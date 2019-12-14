MSN In tweet, Trump defends ouster of 'insubordinate' Vindman https://t.co/hToKDFNHNe 27 seconds ago Microsoft News In tweet, Trump defends ouster of 'insubordinate' Vindman https://t.co/gMM7Zx4ej9 54 seconds ago William Adam A. has shared content with you from MSN https://t.co/V4Y9pvDn41 1 minute ago JOE SAYRE Public Political Account In tweet, Emperor Trump defends ouster of 'insubordinate' NSC aide Alexander Vindman https://t.co/pHE5BgB1Nb 2 minutes ago Tina Routhier A list is a liar is a liar. In tweet, Trump defends ouster of 'insubordinate' NSC aide Alexander Vindman https://t.co/zrO5mqp9Lk 3 minutes ago Roses In tweet, Trump defends ouster of 'insubordinate' Vindman https://t.co/oXesiBmKrv 4 minutes ago janyce In tweet, Trump defends ouster of 'insubordinate' NSC aide Alexander Vindman https://t.co/FEcOvcePP0 6 minutes ago Brian Lancet In tweet, Trump defends ouster of 'insubordinate' NSC aide Alexander Vindman https://t.co/jvRoVcA0vS 8 minutes ago