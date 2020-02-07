Global  

Pakistan vs Bangladesh | Babar and Masood send Bangladesh on a leather hunt

Hindu Saturday, 8 February 2020 ()
Sparkling hundreds from Babar Azam and Shan Masood put Pakistan in command against Bangladesh on the second day of the first Test here on Saturday.Aza
Recent related news from verified sources

Sport24.co.za | Sublime Babar, Masood help Pakistan dominate Bangladesh

Sparkling hundreds from Babar Azam and Shan Masood put Pakistan in command against Bangladesh on the second day of the first Test.
News24

Bangladesh in Pakistan 2020 Scoreboard

Feb 7 (OPTA) - Scoreboard at stumps on the first day of 1st test between Pakistan and Bangladesh on Friday at Rawalpindi, Pakistan Pakistan trail Bangladesh by...
Reuters India


