Pakistan vs Bangladesh | Babar and Masood send Bangladesh on a leather hunt

Mudassar Anwar RT @ICC: What. An. Innings. Babar Azam goes to stumps 143* having helped carve out a dominant position for Pakistan 💪 Shan Masood (100)… 2 minutes ago Times of News 1st Test: Sublime Babar Azam, Shan Masood Help Pakistan Dominate Bangladesh On Day 2 https://t.co/0oDZ6F6nUB 8 minutes ago Dilip Sahani Pakistan vs Bangladesh: Host in command after Babar Azam, Shan Masood centuries https://t.co/3v80VgY4j3 13 minutes ago Ahsan Raza Khan RT @CricketNDTV: #BabarAzam and Shan Masood scored a hundred each as Pakistan lead Bangladesh's first innings total of 233 by 109 runs with… 27 minutes ago The Cricket Spot 1st Test: Stumps Day 2 Bangladesh 233/10 Pakistan 335/3 Babar Azam 137* Shan Masood 100 A Shafiq 60* Pakistan le… https://t.co/wYqcbTWC2K 28 minutes ago Ehtesham Ahmed What a day. A huge win for Ireland Rugby team so well done boys in Green. A good 2nd day run for Pakistan cricket t… https://t.co/x8REEBp3QB 29 minutes ago