Nancy Pelosi: Trump impeachment witness Vindman's 'shameful' firing a 'brazen act of retaliation'

USATODAY.com Saturday, 8 February 2020 ()
Nancy Pelosi weighed in on Trump's removal of impeachment witness Alexander Vindman, which she called a "shameless loss for American security."
‘Stand Up!’ Biden Leads Debate Crowd in Standing Ovation for Fired Impeachment Witness Vindman

Former Vice President *Joe Biden* led the audience at Friday night's Democratic debate in a standing ovation of Lt. Col. *Alexander Vindman*, the National...
Donald Trump Questions Nancy Pelosi's Religion After Impeachment Trial

Donald Trump clearly doesn't have lines he will not cross, because he just questioned Nancy Pelosi's faith. Trump was at The White House talking to a crowd of...
Buce3

JustSendMoney This just in, Trump dissolves Senate as “government waste.” Orders savings spent on impeachment victory parade, c… https://t.co/96UJeN8SEV 7 seconds ago

DanielWaltz13

Daniel Waltz RT @thebradfordfile: Welp. President Trump just had the best week of his presidency. I'm not sure what Nancy Pelosi was expecting when sh… 20 seconds ago

Gene34776695

Gene RT @Boyd_2650: Trump Impeachment Backfires on Democrats, and Nancy Pelosi Has a Meltdown🔥It was a partisan witch hunt!🔥Americans hate impea… 29 seconds ago

AllenPla427

Patricia Allen RT @mitchellvii: Nancy Pelosi is objectively the worst Speaker in the history of the US Congress. The last time she was Speaker she lost 6… 1 minute ago

Tonja1208Tonja

Tonja RT @AndrewFeinberg: NEW: "The Art of the Deal" co-author @TonySchwartz says Americans "vastly underestimate the level of danger that we're… 1 minute ago

rubendelavega11

Ruben Vega @SafiMaasai @BarbMcQuade @maddow Speaker Nancy Pelosi knows that she could bring charges of articles of impeachment… https://t.co/0jxYtR24qq 2 minutes ago

MartinTLynch

Martin Lynch Nancy Pelosi launched a fresh attack on Mitch McConnell and the GOP senators who earlier this week voted to acquit… https://t.co/KVNZNrKtIU 3 minutes ago

Kimgtrue2me

KimmieG #truthtopower RT @USATODAY: Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi added, "History will remember Lieutenant Colonel Vindman as an American hero." https://t.co… 3 minutes ago

