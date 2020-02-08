Global  

'We ask for your prayers': Mom, 6 kids killed in Mississippi house fire, authorities say

USATODAY.com Saturday, 8 February 2020 ()
The father, who attempted to rescue his family, survived according to a Clinton, Mississippi spokesman.
News video: Mom, 6 kids killed in Mississippi house fire

Mom, 6 kids killed in Mississippi house fire 00:31

 A mother and her six children perished in a house fire Saturday in Clinton, Mississippi. Conway G. Gittens has the details.

