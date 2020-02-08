Getafe beats Valencia 3-0 to strengthen hold on 3rd in Spain Saturday, 8 February 2020 ( 21 minutes ago )

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Veteran forward Jorge Molina scored two goals to lead Getafe to a dominant 3-0 victory over Valencia on Saturday, strengthening its hold on third place in the Spanish league. Getafe continues to surpass expectations for the modest club from Madrid. Its fourth straight win gave it a total of 42 points. […] 👓 View full article

