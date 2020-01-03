Global  

ICE sued over treatment of 5-year-old with head injury

Seattle Times Saturday, 8 February 2020 ()
HOUSTON (AP) — The mother of a 5-year-old Guatemalan boy sued U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement over the medical care he has received in detention for a head injury suffered before the family was arrested. The lawsuit filed late Friday in California asks a judge to order the child to be taken to a pediatric […]
