Bundesliga live: Bayer Leverkusen vs. Borussia Dortmund

Deutsche Welle Saturday, 8 February 2020 ()
With Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig preparing for a top of the table clash on Sunday, Borussia Dortmund can reach the Bundesliga summit with a win. But former BVB coach Peter Bosz has made Leverkusen a dangerous side.
Recent related news from verified sources

'Break the bank' - Chelsea fans send transfer message to Roman Abramovic over Jadon Sancho

'Break the bank' - Chelsea fans send transfer message to Roman Abramovic over Jadon SanchoThe Borussia Dortmund man again impressed with an assist in the Bundesliga match against Bayer Leverkusen and has been heavily linked with a transfer to Chelsea
Football.london

Bayer Leverkusen 4-3 Borussia Dortmund: Leon Bailey and Lars Bender score late to win thriller

Borussia Dortmund miss the chance to go joint-top of the Bundesliga as Bayer Leverkusen score two late goals to steal an unlikely victory at BayArena.
BBC Sport Also reported by •Daily StarSoccerNews.com

mitchos

Mitch Freeley Offt. What a half of football. Watch all the goals (including a beauty from Emre Can) from Leverkusen Vs Dortmund h… https://t.co/zC1cjnQFkL 9 hours ago

StarSpreads_Bet

Star Spreads A cracking game here in Germany with the #Bundesliga finest serving up 4 goals between them in the first half.… https://t.co/pN1DxggwjJ 9 hours ago

castellanoskin3

castellanoskinho RT @dw_sports: ⚽️ 20' 1-0 (Volland #B04) ⚽️ 22' 1-1 (Hummels #BVB) 🔥 End-to-end stuff in Leverkusen Follow #B04BVB live ➡️ https://t.co/… 9 hours ago

dw_sports

DW Sports ⚽️ 20' 1-0 (Volland #B04) ⚽️ 22' 1-1 (Hummels #BVB) 🔥 End-to-end stuff in Leverkusen Follow #B04BVB live ➡️… https://t.co/z7cWx3h5me 9 hours ago

MAR_15555

MARY RT @amm15e: LIVE STREAMING !!✅🔴 . . Watch Bayer Leverkusen vs Borussia Dortmund: Live Stream FOR FREE...📺 . . . 🔗LINK 1 > > https://t.co/bq… 9 hours ago

amm15e

WATCH NOW LIVE STREAMING !!✅🔴 . . Watch Bayer Leverkusen vs Borussia Dortmund: Live Stream FOR FREE...📺 . . . 🔗LINK 1 > >… https://t.co/ccJjNejtIo 9 hours ago

risman127

LIVE SPORT TV LIVE : Bayer 04 Leverkusen vs Borussia Dortmund - Live Stream Watch Live full HD>>>> https://t.co/uCPE67dyAd https://t.co/77Rr1cC31v 9 hours ago

watchsports234

watchsports234 Watch live now : Bayer 04 Leverkusen - Borussia Dortmund - Germany. Bundesliga - Free Football link live stream, Li… https://t.co/1G9qJKB17y 9 hours ago

