Canada, Ethiopia starting talks towards investment agreement: Trudeau

WorldNews Saturday, 8 February 2020 ()
Canada, Ethiopia starting talks towards investment agreement: TrudeauADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada and Ethiopia are preparing to start negotiations towards a foreign investment protection agreement. Trudeau is in Addis Ababa to meet with Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and President Sahle-Work Zewde. He spent more than two hours with Abiy, including more than an hour in a private tour of a new public park and zoo on the grounds of the prime minister’s residence. He also had a working lunch with Zewde at Jubilee Palace. Both meetings are part of Canada’s agenda to secure support from many African nations as it vies for a seat on the powerful United Nations Security Council in June. However, Trudeau says this trip...
