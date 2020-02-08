Thai soldier kills at least 17 in shooting rampage
Saturday, 8 February 2020 () BANGKOK — A Thai soldier killed at least 17 people and wounded more than 20 in a shooting rampage on Saturday in the city of Nakhon Ratchasima in the north east of Thailand and is still at large in a shopping mall, police said. Major shootings are rare in the Southeast Asian country other than in the far south, where a decades-old insurgency persists. At least 17 people had been killed and 21 wounded, police spokesman Kissana Phathanacharoen said in a message to reporters. One ambulance service official in the city said the death toll was as high as 20. “We don’t...
A Thai soldier killed at least 20 people in a shooting rampage on Saturday in the city of Nakhon Ratchasima in the northeast of Thailand, defense ministry... Reuters Also reported by •Reuters India •WorldNews •Independent