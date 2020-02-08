Global  

Thai soldier kills at least 17 in shooting rampage

Saturday, 8 February 2020
Thai soldier kills at least 17 in shooting rampageBANGKOK — A Thai soldier killed at least 17 people and wounded more than 20 in a shooting rampage on Saturday in the city of Nakhon Ratchasima in the north east of Thailand and is still at large in a shopping mall, police said. Major shootings are rare in the Southeast Asian country other than in the far south, where a decades-old insurgency persists. At least 17 people had been killed and 21 wounded, police spokesman Kissana Phathanacharoen said in a message to reporters. One ambulance service official in the city said the death toll was as high as 20. “We don’t...
News video: Thai soldier goes on shooting rampage, police say many dead

Thai soldier goes on shooting rampage, police say many dead 05:41

 Gunman identified as Sergeant Major Jakapanth Thomma stole army vehicle and also posted photos of himself in full gear.

Thai soldier goes on shooting rampage; 20 dead

A Thai soldier gunned down at least 20 people in an attack which he shared on Facebook, emergency services said Saturday, in an ongoing mass shooting which...
At least 20 killed in shooting in Thailand: defense ministry

A Thai soldier killed at least 20 people in a shooting rampage on Saturday in the city of Nakhon Ratchasima in the northeast of Thailand, defense ministry...
