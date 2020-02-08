Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Uganda > Four rare mountain gorillas 'die in Uganda lightning strike'

Four rare mountain gorillas 'die in Uganda lightning strike'

WorldNews Saturday, 8 February 2020 ()
Four rare mountain gorillas 'die in Uganda lightning strike'Four rare mountain gorillas, including a pregnant female, have died in Uganda after being...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: GeoBeats - Published < > Embed
News video: Lightning Kills Rare Gorillas

Lightning Kills Rare Gorillas 00:30

 A lightning strike has reportedly killed four rare gorillas.

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Four African mountain gorillas, including baby, killed in lightning strike

Four mountain gorillas, including an infant, have been killed in Uganda by a suspected lightning strike, wildlife officials say.
FOXNews.com

Uganda: Four Rwandan Gorillas Killed By Lightning in Uganda

[Observer] Four mountain gorillas from Volcanoes national park in Rwanda have been found dead inside Uganda's Mgahinga national park in southwestern Uganda.
allAfrica.com


Tweets about this

cbeshay

Christine Beshay Four rare mountain gorillas 🦍'die in Uganda lightning strike' 😔 https://t.co/lZntjSgdUm 4 minutes ago

baiden_derrick

Derrick Malcolm RT @BBCAfrica: Four rare mountain gorillas 'die in Uganda lightning strike' https://t.co/7KTcDJLxbu 6 minutes ago

jollymampilly

Jolly Mampilly BBC News - Four rare mountain gorillas 'die in Uganda lightning strike' https://t.co/JPIJgcoFmf 8 minutes ago

firstclassmale

Graham Adams Four rare mountain gorillas 'die in Uganda lightning strike' Have you seen this ⁦@Jane_L_Kennedy⁩ I believe you spe… https://t.co/fO7axVi7wO 11 minutes ago

merry_kuma

メリー・久間 RT @RussoVictor113: Four rare mountain gorillas 'die in Uganda lightning strike' https://t.co/U1hOQqV0nm 11 minutes ago

loveallanguages

Alessandra Ratcliffe This is very sad. Four rare mountain gorillas 'die in Uganda lightning strike' https://t.co/9aW4m4QWft 12 minutes ago

IanWolf359

ian hands Lightning strike kills four rare mountain gorillas in Uganda https://t.co/9wQGNI5osV via @CGTN Africa 13 minutes ago

franklinjames

franklin james RT @BBCWorld: Four rare mountain gorillas 'die in Uganda lightning strike' https://t.co/ALt0wROxNB 18 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.