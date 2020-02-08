Global  

Actor-comedian Orson Bean, 91, hit and killed by car in LA

Actor-comedian Orson Bean, 91, hit and killed by car in LALOS ANGELES — Orson Bean, the witty actor and comedian, was hit and killed by a car in Los Angeles, authorities said. He was 91. The Los Angeles County coroner’s office confirmed Bean’s Friday night death, saying it was being investigated as a “traffic-related” fatality. The coroner’s office provided the location where Bean was...
 91-year-old veteran actor and comedian Orson Bean was struck and killed by a car Friday night, according to LAPD.

Orson Bean Dead at 91, Struck and Killed by Car

Actor and comedian Orson Bean is dead after being struck by a car while crossing the street ... TMZ has learned. Law enforcement sources tell TMZ Bean was...
Actor Orson Bean dies in car accident in Los Angeles

The American actor and comedian Orson Bean has died after being hit by a car in Los Angeles. He was 91.
