Actor-comedian Orson Bean, 91, hit and killed by car in LA
Saturday, 8 February 2020 () LOS ANGELES — Orson Bean, the witty actor and comedian, was hit and killed by a car in Los Angeles, authorities said. He was 91. The Los Angeles County coroner’s office confirmed Bean’s Friday night death, saying it was being investigated as a “traffic-related” fatality. The coroner’s office provided the location where Bean was...
Actor and comedian Orson Bean is dead after being struck by a car while crossing the street ... TMZ has learned. Law enforcement sources tell TMZ Bean was... TMZ.com Also reported by •Seattle Times •Newsday •USATODAY.com