Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Serena Williams > Williams remains perfect in Fed Cup; US leads Latvia 2-0

Williams remains perfect in Fed Cup; US leads Latvia 2-0

WorldNews Saturday, 8 February 2020 ()
Williams remains perfect in Fed Cup; US leads Latvia 2-0EVERETT, Wash. — Nearly five years passed since Serena Williams last played singles in a Fed Cup competition. Even though she struggled for stretches on Friday night, Williams remained perfect. Williams improved to 14-0 in Fed Cup singles matches, defeating Jelena Ostapenko in straight sets to give the United States a 2-0 lead over Latvia. Williams outlasted Ostapenko 7-6 (4), 7-6 (3) to put the U.S. on the cusp of advancing to the Fed Cup Finals in Budapest, Hungary in April. The U.S. needs just one victory in the three scheduled matches on Saturday to advance. “I just want to be able to go out there and do well. You're playing for your country, it's not just for you,” Williams said. The...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Manchester City v Manchester United: Carabao Cup match preview [Video]Manchester City v Manchester United: Carabao Cup match preview

A look at the stats ahead of Manchester City's Carabao Cup semi-final second leg against Manchester United. City lead by two goals following the first leg.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:13Published

Serena Williams Makes Shocking Exit From 2020 Australian Open [Video]Serena Williams Makes Shocking Exit From 2020 Australian Open

Serena Williams Makes Shocking Exit From 2020 Australian Open On Jan. 24, tennis legend Serena Williams was defeated by Qiang Wang in the third round of the 2020 Australian Open. Her loss came as a..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:23Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Fed Cup: Serena Williams and Sofia Kenin win as USA lead Latvia

Serena Williams beats Jelena Ostapenko in straight sets to give the United States a 2-0 lead in their Fed Cup qualifier against Latvia.
BBC Sport

Kenin gives US early lead over Latvia in Fed Cup

Kenin gives US early lead over Latvia in Fed CupAustralian Open champion Sofia Kenin beat Anastasija Sevastova 6-2, 6-2 to give the United States a 1-0 lead over Latvia in its Fed Cup match
FOX Sports Also reported by •News24

Tweets about this

worldnewsdotcom

World News Network Williams remains perfect in #FedCup; US leads Latvia 2-0 #SerenaWilliams #Tennis #JelenaOstapenko… https://t.co/QnvtX1hjEa 4 hours ago

wowk13sports

WOWK #13SportsZone Williams remains perfect in Fed Cup; US leads Latvia 2-0 https://t.co/Jb2ig28qg3 7 hours ago

medicinehelp

Charles Myrick -CEO Williams remains perfect in Fed Cup; US leads Latvia 2-0 https://t.co/Rn3PbXQ0q9 https://t.co/zPisJGO6Hh 7 hours ago

breakingnewshe1

The Breaking News Headlines Williams remains perfect in Fed Cup; US leads Latvia 2-0 https://t.co/zYYo1mQWyD https://t.co/1ZM7CqK7Nj 9 hours ago

UnbFactsOk

UnbFacts Williams Remains Perfect in Fed Cup; US Leads Latvia 2-0 https://t.co/JFvA2zqQ1L 9 hours ago

TALK1370

Talk 1370 UPDATE: Williams remains perfect in Fed Cup; US leads Latvia 2-0 https://t.co/f2fkpydD4N 10 hours ago

TheWorldnews143

The World News Williams remains perfect in Fed Cup; US leads Latvia 2-0 https://t.co/inD0Oy3tqd 10 hours ago

TALK1370

Talk 1370 HEADLINES: Williams remains perfect in Fed Cup; US leads Latvia 2-0 https://t.co/f2fkpydD4N 11 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.