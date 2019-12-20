Uh Oh, Antarctica Just Set a New Heat Record



Recent related videos from verified sources Top 10 Teams of the Decade Top 10 Teams of the Decade. As the end of the decade approaches, it's time to take a look back at the greatest teams across all sports. 2011-2012 Kentucky Wildcats Anthony Davis led the Wildcats to a.. Credit: Wibbitz Studio Duration: 01:32Published on January 2, 2020 Australia's state of New South Wales declares second state of emergency The Australian state of New South Wales declared a state of emergency for the second time in two months. According to CNN, firefighters are battling nearly 100 active fires during a record-breaking.. Credit: Rumble Duration: 00:32Published on December 20, 2019

Recent related news from verified sources Antarctica appears to have broken a heat record WASHINGTON (AP) — The temperature in northern Antarctica hit nearly 65 degrees (18.3 degrees Celsius), a likely heat record on the continent best known for...

Seattle Times 19 hours ago



Antarctica appears to have broken heat record The temperature in northern Antarctica hit nearly 65 degrees (18.3 degrees Celsius), a likely heat record on the continent.

Belfast Telegraph 19 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this