Uh Oh, Antarctica Just Set a New Heat Record

WorldNews Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
Uh Oh, Antarctica Just Set a New Heat RecordIt’s positively balmy in Antarctica. The National Meteorological Service of Argentina announced on Twitter that its Esperanza weather station recorded a new high for the continent: 18.3 degrees Celsius. The previous temperature record for Antarctica was set on March 24, 2015, when this...
News video: Antarctica Hits Record High Temperature

Antarctica Hits Record High Temperature 00:51

 Antarctica Hits Record High Temperature The Esperanza Base along Antarctica's Trinity Peninsula recorded its warmest temperature ever on Thursday at 65 degrees. The new record beat out the previous highest temperature of 63.5 degrees recorded on March 24, 2015. According to 'The Washington Post,' the...

Antarctica appears to have broken a heat record

WASHINGTON (AP) — The temperature in northern Antarctica hit nearly 65 degrees (18.3 degrees Celsius), a likely heat record on the continent best known for...
Seattle Times

Antarctica appears to have broken heat record

The temperature in northern Antarctica hit nearly 65 degrees (18.3 degrees Celsius), a likely heat record on the continent.
Belfast Telegraph

