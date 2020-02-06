Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Donald Trump > Trump hotels charge Secret Service staff $650 a night

Trump hotels charge Secret Service staff $650 a night

WorldNews Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
Trump hotels charge Secret Service staff $650 a nightDonald Trump's company charges the Secret Service for the rooms agents use while protecting him at his luxury properties - billing US taxpayers at rates as high as $650 (£500) per night, according to federal records and people who have seen receipts. Those charges, compiled here for the first time, show the US president has an unprecedented - and largely hidden - business relationship with his own government. When Mr Trump visits his clubs in Palm Beach, Florida, and Bedminster, New Jersey, the service needs space to post guards and store equipment. Download the new Independent Premium app Sharing the full story, not just the headlines Download now Mr Trump's company says it charges...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: GeoBeats - Published < > Embed
News video: Report: Trump's Company Charged Secret Service $650 A Night For Rooms

Report: Trump's Company Charged Secret Service $650 A Night For Rooms 00:59

 The Washington Post reported on Secret Service expenses at Trump properties.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Late Night On Trump’s Impeachment Acquittal [Video]Late Night On Trump’s Impeachment Acquittal

After the Senate voted to acquit President Donald Trump on all impeachment charges, late night hosts lamented about what happened on Capitol Hill.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:12Published

President Donald Trump Takes Aim At Mitt Romney After Acquittal In Impeachment Trial [Video]President Donald Trump Takes Aim At Mitt Romney After Acquittal In Impeachment Trial

The Senate voted to acquit President Donald Trump in his impeachment trial, and Wednesday night, the president took aim at the only Republican who voted against him; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:49Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Secret Service has paid rates as high as $650 a night for rooms at Trump’s properties

President Donald Trump has an unprecedented — and largely hidden — business relationship with his own government. Trump’s company says it charges only...
Seattle Times

Republicans seek Hunter Biden travel records from Secret Service shortly after Trump acquittal

Minutes after the Senate formally voted to acquit President Trump, Senate Finance Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, and Senate Homeland Security and...
FOXNews.com Also reported by •The Cointelegraph

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.